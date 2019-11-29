Red Wings-Flyers Sums
|Detroit
|1 0 0—1
|Philadelphia
|2 1 3—6
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Niskanen), 2:56. 2, Detroit, Fabbri 5 (Filppula, Athanasiou), 8:09. 3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Couturier, Voracek), 19:02 (pp). Penalties_Couturier, PHI, (hooking), 9:46; McIlrath, DET, (tripping), 17:40.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 8 (Voracek, Niskanen), 19:48. Penalties_Bowey, DET, (tripping), 1:30; Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 5:46.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 7 (Laughton, Farabee), 0:27. 6, Philadelphia, Lindblom 10 (Provorov, Voracek), 0:57. Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (holding stick), 1:09.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-14-3_30. Philadelphia 9-17-6_32.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Pickard 0-0-0 (34 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-5-3 (33-32).
T_2:23.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.