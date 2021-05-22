Recent champs Capitals, St. Louis on brink of elimination TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 4:10 p.m.
1 of9 Boston Bruins' Curtis Lazar (20), Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63) and Chris Wagner (14) celebrate the impending win as the clock runs down at the end of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nashville Predators players celebrate after Matt Duchene scored the winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-4. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Winnipeg Jets celebrate an overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha, right, collides with Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) gets the shot away as Winnipeg Jets' Derek Forbort (24) defends during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three years since winning the Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals find themselves on the brink of their third consecutive first-round playoff loss.
The Boston Bruins will eliminate the Capitals on Sunday night with a win in Game 5 (7 p.m. EDT, USA Network). The series winner will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders in the second round in the East Division.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER