Recent Russian doping controversies at the Olympics Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 9:40 a.m.
1 of9 The building of the Russian Olympic Committee is seen through a gate decorated with the Olympic rings, in Moscow, on Dec. 6, 2017. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at the Games for over a decade. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 7, 2014. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at the Games for over a decade. Among those eventually banned was two-time bobsled champion Zubkov. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - A Russian short track speed skater Pavel Sitnikova wears an Olympic uniform with the logo OAR - Olympic Athlete from Russia, during a training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea on Feb. 3, 2018. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at the Games for over a decade. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky practices ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea on Feb. 7, 2018. Krushelnitsky failed a drug test and lost a bronze medal and was banned four years. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Medalists of the Russian Olympic committee celebrate on the podium during a medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 31, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at the Games for over a decade. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIJING (AP) — The doping case of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has dominated the conversation at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Doping and other controversies involving Russian athletes have played a significant role at recent Olympics. Here's a timeline of how disputes involving the country have affected the Olympics over the last decade and a half:
2008 BEIJING SUMMER OLYMPICS