Austin Reaves' 3 gives Lakers 107-104 win over Mavs in OT Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 11:42 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc on six tries, came from 25 feet on a kickout from Russell Westbrook. He had the Lakers' only overtime points scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook.