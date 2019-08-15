Real Salt Lake blanks Sounders 3-0

Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson (50) tries to keep the ball from Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Sandy, Utah. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson, Albert Rusnák and Corey Baird scored to help Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (12-9-4) has won three straight and is undefeated in six games. Seattle (11-8-6) has lost eight straight regular-season road games in the series, with its last win coming on May 28, 2011.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 25th minute with his ninth goal of the season. Making his first start since missing five games due to injury, Johnson ran down the right side on a breakaway, cut back his defender and scored on a deflected shot with his left foot.

Rusnák scored in the 71st with a shot from distance for his ninth goal, and Baird added his fourth goal on a counter attack in the 87th.

Seattle didn't have a shot on goal. It has allowed at least three goals in three straight games.