Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantine

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid's soccer and basketball teams were put in quarantine Thursday after a basketball player for the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club said that its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.

The decision by the club came moments before the Spanish league said the next two rounds of the top two soccer divisions will be suspended because of outbreak. The league said in a statement that it had taken the decision after becoming aware of “the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs,” without mentioning those suspected cases.

No player from a Spanish soccer team has been reported to have the virus.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's first goal during La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, March. 8, 2020.

The league added that the suspension of play will be “re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The Spanish government had already announced this week that all major sporting events in the country would be held without spectators as the southern European nation grapples to control an outbreak that has paralyzed Italy, where all retail establishments except for pharmacies and supermarkets have been closed.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE says the country has 2,600 virus infections and 63 resulting deaths, more than half of those in Madrid.

Valencia’s Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday was played without spectators, and two Europa League matches involving Spanish and Italian teams have been postponed.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.