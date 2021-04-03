Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool CL clash JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 6:49 p.m.
1 of6 Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the only goal, celebrates winning the final of the 2020 Copa del Rey, or King's Cup, soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, Saturday April 3, 2021. The game is the rescheduled final of the 2019-2020 competition which was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Angel Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal scores his side's first goal with a penalty during the final of the 2020 Copa del Rey, or King's Cup, soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, Saturday April 3, 2021. The game is the rescheduled final of the 2019-2020 competition which was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Angel Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Real Sociedad players celebrate with the cup after winning the final of the 2020 Copa del Rey, or King's Cup, soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, Saturday April 3, 2021. The game is the rescheduled final of the 2019-2020 competition which was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Angel Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday as Real Madrid tightened the Spanish league title race before its meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League.
Asensio had already hit the woodwork before he opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Benzema added a second goal with a header in the 73rd.