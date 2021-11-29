Reaction to death of Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer at Masters

Reaction to the death of Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play at the Masters:

“Lee Elder was a pioneer, and in so many ways. Yes, he was the first black golfer to play in the Masters Tournament, but that simply underlined the hard work Lee put in to further the cause of everyone who has a dream to play on the PGA Tour and perhaps thinks there were too many barriers before them. It was wonderful that the Masters Tournament and Augusta National paid a well-deserved tribute to Lee by inviting him to be an honorary starter on this last Masters. That morning, you could see the joy in Lee’s face, and Gary Player and I were honored to enjoy that moment with him. That memory will remain special for so many, including me, for many years to come.” — 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.