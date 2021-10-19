Raymond scores 1st NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1 STEVE KORNACKI, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021
1 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shoots past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) for a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) deflects a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) collects a loose puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops the puck as Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) and Robby Fabbri (14) apply pressure in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) protects the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Mitchell Stephens (22) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Mitchell Stephens (22) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 draft. He also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi’s fifth goal of the season just more than two minutes after beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped Detroit's first 33 shots on net.