Ray scores 19, TCU beats No. 25 West Virginia women 73-60

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kianna Ray scored 19 points, Jaycee Bradley added 14, and TCU beat No. 25 West Virginia 73-60 on Sunday night.

Jayde Woods had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists and Lauren Heard scored 10 points for TCU.

Bradley hit two 3-pointers as the Horned Frogs jumped to a 10-2 lead and Ray hit two more in a 13-2 run to close the first quarter and make it 28-9 going into the second. West Virginia (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) used an 11-0 to trim its deficit to 35-28 late in the second quarter but got no closer.

The Mountaineers have lost four games in a row.

Tynice Martin tied her career high with six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high tying 24 points for West Virginia.

TCU (14-4, 5-3) bounced back after a 66-57 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday and has won four of its last five games. The Horned Frogs are off to their best start in conference play since the 2011-12 season, their last in the Mountain West before joining the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs are just 4-14 all-time against West Virginia but have won three of the last four in the series.



