Raptors-Pacers game resumes after evacuation due to fire IAN HARRISON, Associated Press March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 9:51 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night restarted at 9:30 p.m., about 70 minutes after it was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands.
Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38.