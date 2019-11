Rangers-Lightning Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2—3 Tampa Bay 4 4 1—9

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Schenn 1 (Point, Kucherov), 2:39. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 4 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 5:41 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 6 (Hedman, Killorn), 6:20 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (McDonagh), 6:42. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 5 (Panarin, Lindgren), 14:33. Penalties_Lemieux, NYR, (cross checking), 5:36; DeAngelo, NYR, (slashing), 5:36; Schenn, TB, (holding), 11:09; Killorn, TB, (hooking), 18:40.

Second Period_6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Hedman, Kucherov), 7:07 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Maroon 4 (Gourde, Shattenkirk), 10:19. 8, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 5 (Paquette, Gourde), 14:17. 9, Tampa Bay, Killorn 5 (Hedman, Stamkos), 19:01 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Panarin (too many men on the ice), 6:32; Paquette, TB, (boarding), 7:35; Johnson, TB, (roughing), 10:48; Lindgren, NYR, (roughing), 10:48; Lemieux, NYR, served by Panarin, (interference), 18:55; McDonagh, TB, Major (fighting), 18:55; Lemieux, NYR, Major (fighting), 18:55; Haley, NYR, (slashing), 19:16; Haley, NYR, (roughing), 19:16; Schenn, TB, (roughing), 19:16; Haley, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:16.

Third Period_10, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 5 (Panarin, Hajek), 2:22 (sh). 11, Tampa Bay, Gourde 5 (Johnson, Sergachev), 12:24 (pp). 12, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 6 (Buchnevich), 15:28. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR, (tripping), 9:40; Fast, NYR, major (high sticking), 11:49; Sergachev, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:08; Lemieux, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:08; Maroon, TB, served by Point, (high sticking), 18:35; Maroon, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:35; Haley, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:35.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 5-8-10_23. Tampa Bay 16-12-17_45.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 5 of 8.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 4-3-1 (19 shots-15 saves), Georgiev 4-4-1 (26-21). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 7-4-0 (23-20).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:41.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.