Randle's triple-double powers Knicks to 95-86 win over Cavs BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 9:44 p.m.
1 of9 New York Knicks' Julius Randle, back, passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New York Knicks' RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland drives to the basket against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 New York Knicks' Julius Randle, center, tries to get past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, Larry Nance Jr., right, and Dante Exum in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman dunks the ball against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton (6) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau yells instructions to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, talks with Collin Sexton during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) fouls New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading the New York Knicks to a 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton's 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.