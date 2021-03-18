Randle's third triple-double lifts Knicks over Magic DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 10:15 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
Evan Fournier scored 23 points but turned the ball over on Orlando’s final possession as the Magic dropped their ninth straight.
