Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 11:55 p.m.
1 of11 Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, celebrates with Wilson Ramos (40), who had hit a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) and Renato Nunez (55) celebrate Nunez's two-run home run as Jonathan Schoop, right, looks on during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, left, and Nomar Mazara (15) celebrate at the plate after they scored Mazara's home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Detroit Tigers' Renato Nunez hits a two-run home run in front of Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez doffs his helmet after scoring on a single by Myles Straw against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Houston Astros' Myles Straw connects for a RBI single in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
HOUSTON (AP) — Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way to an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Baddoo, a Rule 5 pick, is off to a scorching start to his major league career with four homers in eight games. Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five long balls as they won their second straight following a four-game skid.