Ramírez's hitting, Kwan's catch help Guardians top Rockies

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez got four more hits, Steven Kwan made a remarkable diving catch in the seventh inning to preserve the lead, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Wednesday night for their 12th win in 15 games.
Josh Naylor delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth and Amed Rosario added four hits, including his first home run, as Cleveland (31-27) moved four games above .500 for the first time this season.