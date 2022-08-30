Raleigh, France lead Mariners to 9-3 victory over Tigers
DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday night.
Ty France added three hits, including his 16th homer, and scored three runs with two RBIs. Carlos Santana had a two-run homer for Seattle, which has won four of its last five games.