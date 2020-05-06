Raiders sign LB Justin Phillips, T Sam Young

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raider signed free agent linebacker Justin Phillips and offensive tackle Sam Young on Wednesday.

The Raiders also signed undrafted free agent tackle Kamaal Seymour out of Rutgers.

Phillips returns to the Raiders after playing four games as a rookie with the team last season. He had four tackles on defense and three on special teams.

Young enters his 12th season in the NFL. He played four games with San Francisco last season and has also played for Miami, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Dallas in his career.

Seymour is the latest undrafted free agent to sign with the Raiders. He joins linebacker Javin White, tight end Nick Bowers, cornerback Madre Harper and long snapper Liam McCullough, who signed earlier this week.

The Raiders also waived quarterback DeShone Kizer, tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling earlier this week.

