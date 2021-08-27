Raiders rookies not only ones with something to prove

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — With the Las Vegas Raiders headed to San Francisco for their final preseason game Sunday, coach Jon Gruden said this year’s lot of draft picks isn’t the only group with something to prove.

“Well, it’s all of our young players, last year’s class and this year’s class kind of combined,” Gruden said. “We’ve had a chance to develop players, and that’s all the coaches can do. We can draft, and we can trade, and we can sign guys. At the end of the day, coaches are here to develop players and I’m really excited about the job our staff has done. I’ve seen some of these young guys really get better.”