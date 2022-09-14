Raiders confident target distribution will balance out W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures toward teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, second from right, before being sacked by linebacker Khalil Mack, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan, left, intercepts a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, right, intercepts a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr threw to wide receiver Davante Adams 17 times in the Raiders’ season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, tied for third-most toward one target during his career.
In Sunday's home opener against Arizona, Adams might be targeted twice.