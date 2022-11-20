Radford 90, Army 75

Jules 2-2 2-3 6, Antoine 5-12 2-2 15, Giles 4-7 1-1 12, Jeffers 5-10 6-8 17, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Archer 2-4 2-2 6, Niang 3-3 2-2 8, Ezeakudo 1-2 0-0 3, Koureissi 2-2 2-4 6, Yamazaki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 17-22 90.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason