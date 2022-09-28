Racist abuse of Richarlison shows FIFA still has work to do

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — When FIFA president Gianni Infantino dashed from Geneva to Paris to watch World Cup favorite Brazil in its final warmup game before Qatar, he cannot have expected to be confronted by such visual proof of the racism that continues to infect soccer.
Not least because the sport’s world governing body disbanded its anti-racism task force — declaring it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission” — shortly after Infantino was elected in 2016.