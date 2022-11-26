Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53

Nweke 2-7 1-2 5, Otieno 4-6 0-0 8, Balanc 6-15 0-0 15, Jones 6-8 0-0 16, Chenery 0-3 0-0 0, Kortright 5-16 2-5 13, Lewis 1-3 4-5 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Riggins 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 7-12 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason