Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues 3-0 WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 10:51 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dustin Brown scored two goals and veteran Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for his 54th career shutout, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
It was the second shutout this season for the 35-year-old Quick, who helped the Kings win two Stanley Cup championships in his career.