Quantrill 10th W in row, Gonzalez 2 HRs, Guardians top Texas Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 10:03 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday night.
The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They began the day with a magic number of three for winning the division.