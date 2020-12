Clive Brunskill/AP

LONDON (AP) — Qatar's sports broadcasting network retained the rights to air all English Premier League games on Thursday for another three years in the Middle East amid a long-running dispute with Saudi Arabia over the pirating of broadcasts.

Doha-based beIN Sports has pursued action against the Saudis to stop them allegedly facilitating the bootlegging of its output in a proxy of the Gulf economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar.