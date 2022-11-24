Purdue 85, Harvard 63

Harper 7-8 1-2 15, Hardin 3-4 0-0 9, Layden 0-2 0-0 0, Petree 9-14 2-3 23, Terry 3-6 1-3 7, Stoddard 1-1 0-0 2, Woltman 4-5 1-1 9, Ellis 3-6 3-3 10, Potts 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Learn 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 34-56 9-14 85
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason