Pulisic has hat trick in 5-1 win, US on brink of World Cup RONALD BLUM, AP Sports Writer March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 10:04 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored his first international hat trick, leading the United States to the brink of returning to the World Cup with a 5-1 rout of Panama on Sunday night.
Pulisic converted two penalty kicks during a four-goal burst in the first half that also saw Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira score, then boosted the lead to 5-0 on memorable goal with two brilliant touches that evaded a pair of defenders.