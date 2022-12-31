Princeton 69, Harvard 66

Ajogbor 0-0 0-0 0, Ledlum 8-20 3-8 22, Nelson 1-10 0-0 3, Sakota 1-6 0-0 3, Silverstein 3-6 1-2 9, Okpara 6-7 2-2 15, Tretout 4-8 0-2 9, Hemmings 2-2 1-2 5, Simon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 7-16 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason