Princeton 69, Harvard 66

Ajogbor 0-0 0-0 0, Ledlum 8-20 3-8 22, Nelson 1-10 0-0 3, Sakota 1-6 0-0 3, Silverstein 3-6 1-2 9, Okpara 6-7 2-2 15, Tretout 4-8 0-2 9, Hemmings 2-2 1-2 5, Simon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 7-16 66.

PRINCETON (10-4)

Evbuomwan 4-14 1-2 9, Kellman 6-7 0-0 12, Pierce 3-9 1-3 9, Allocco 2-7 2-2 8, Langborg 5-9 0-0 12, Peters 4-6 3-4 13, Austin 1-4 0-0 3, Martini 1-4 0-0 3, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-11 69.

Halftime_Harvard 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-24 (Ledlum 3-8, Silverstein 2-3, Okpara 1-1, Sakota 1-2, Tretout 1-4, Nelson 1-5, Simon 0-1), Princeton 10-25 (Allocco 2-4, Langborg 2-4, Peters 2-4, Pierce 2-6, Austin 1-2, Martini 1-4, Evbuomwan 0-1). Rebounds_Harvard 39 (Ledlum 13), Princeton 36 (Langborg 11). Assists_Harvard 10 (Nelson 7), Princeton 14 (Evbuomwan 6). Total Fouls_Harvard 16, Princeton 14. A_2,866 (6,854).

