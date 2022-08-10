Preseason gives Packers chance to measure QB Love's progress STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 5:33 p.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love believes he has something to prove after producing so-so results while backing up reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers last season.
The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State has looked more comfortable in training camp as he enters his third season. Love has a chance to show how far he’s come Friday as he starts the Packers’ preseason opener at San Francisco.
