Predators top Blues 4-3 on Granlund's power-play goal

Recommended Video:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period after St. Louis had rallied from a two-goal deficit and the Nashville Predators held off the Blues 4-3 on Saturday.

Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

With Carl Gunnarsson serving a penalty for holding, Granlund took the rebound from a Roman Josi shot from the point and pushed it through Jake Allen’s legs to give Nashville the lead for good 3:59 into the third period. Granlund’s 14th goal of the season was his fourth in his last six games.

Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season. He has won five of his last six decisions and is now 4-3-1 lifetime against St. Louis.

Allen surrendered four goals on 27 shots to fall to 8-6-3 in just his fourth home start of the season. St. Louis is 2-6-3 in its last 11 games.

Arvidsson put Nashville on top 6:29 into the first period when he one-timed a pass from Granlund past Allen for his 13th goal of the season. It was Arvidsson’s first goal in his last nine games.

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, of Finland, is congratulated by teammates after the Predators defeat the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, of Finland, is congratulated by teammates after the Predators defeat the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo: Billy Hurst, AP Photo: Billy Hurst, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Predators top Blues 4-3 on Granlund's power-play goal 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Duchene made it 2-0 at 12:23 when he skated in and pushed the puck past Allen on the stick side for his 12th goal of the season.

Zach Sanford cut the deficit to 2-1 when he one-timed a pass from Sammy Blais past Saros 4:13 into the second period for his 13th goal of the season.

Turris responded 21 seconds later when his wrist shot eluded Allen for a 3-1 lead.

St. Louis again pulled within a goal less than two minutes later when Jaden Schwartz deflected Brayden Schenn’s shot past Saros on a power play.

Jordan Kyrou tied the game at 3-all when he intercepted a Predators clearing attempt from in front of the net and pushed it past Saros for his second goal midway through the second period.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Blues took a moment to acknowledge everyone who came to Jay Bouwmeester’s aid after he collapsed on the bench after suffering a cardiac episode on Tuesday night in Anaheim. … St. Louis has allowed at least three goals in its last 11 games. … Josi now has 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 39 career games against St. Louis.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports