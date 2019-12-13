Predators-Sabres Sums
|Nashville
|2
|1
|0—3
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Nashville, Duchene 8 (Turris), 0:57. 2, Buffalo, Vesey 4 (Ristolainen), 14:33. 3, Nashville, Sissons 7 (Ellis), 15:32. Penalties_Montour, BUF, (tripping), 17:50; Scandella, BUF, (delay of game), 19:08.
Second Period_4, Buffalo, Eichel 21 (Reinhart, Miller), 4:55. 5, Buffalo, Eichel 22 (Jokiharju, Dahlin), 14:21. 6, Nashville, Johansen 6 (Forsberg, Jarnkrok), 16:07. Penalties_Duchene, NSH, (hooking), 7:15.
Third Period_7, Buffalo, Olofsson 13 (Montour, Reinhart), 8:29. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-12-15_39. Buffalo 15-9-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 1.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 4-7-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 10-6-2 (39-36).
A_17,211 (19,070). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Jonny Murray.