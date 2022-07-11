Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writers July 11, 2022 Updated: July 11, 2022 6:06 p.m.
Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators.
The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado.
STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW