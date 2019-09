Predators-Hurricanes Sums

Nashville 0 0 1 1—2 Carolina 0 1 0 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Carolina bench, served by Svechnikov (faceoff violation), 4:34.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Edmundson, Teravainen), 0:19. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (tripping), 1:08; Tolvanen, NSH, (slashing), 2:44; Tinordi, NSH, (holding), 8:12; Tolvanen, NSH, (tripping), 12:12; Svechnikov, CAR, (hooking), 14:34; Nashville bench, served by Tolvanen (too many men on the ice), 15:57.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Richard 1, 3:00. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (cross checking), 8:54.

Overtime_3, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Davies), 3:36. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-12-9-2_30. Carolina 12-11-7-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Carolina, Reimer 0-0-1 (11-9), Mrazek 0-0-0 (19-19).

A_11,212 (18,680). T_2:27.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Andrew Smith, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo.