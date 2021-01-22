Powell, Raptors regroup after blowing lead, beat Heat 101-81 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 10:04 p.m.
1 of4 Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
2 of4 Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) goes up to block a shot by Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
3 of4 Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) goes up to block a shot by Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
4 of4 Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
TAMPA , Fla. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Miami Heat 101-81 on Friday night.
Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed on their way to avenging a loss to the Heat on Wednesday night.