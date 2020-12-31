Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 6:50 p.m.
1 of6 Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots between Minnesota's Liam Robbins and Both Gach during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Wisconsin's Micah Potter dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Wisconsin's Brad Davison goes after a loose ball with Minnesota's Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4) and Eric Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Minnesota's Brandon Johnson blocks the shot of Wisconsin's Trevor Anderson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Minnesota's Tre' Williams shoots over Wisconsin's Trevor Anderson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers blocks the shot of Minnesota's Marcus Carr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday.
The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.