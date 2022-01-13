Portland Trail Blazers Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 24 35.3 191-451 .424 77-196 35-50 .700 494 20.6
Powell 34 32.9 211-464 .455 75-188 137-167 .820 634 18.6
Simons 35 26.0 180-406 .443 85-217 50-53 .943 495 14.1
Nurkic 37 26.5 191-353 .541 8-35 111-155 .716 501 13.5
Little 35 25.3 113-253 .447 39-123 54-75 .720 319 9.1
McLemore 23 15.8 65-149 .436 49-117 13-15 .867 192 8.3
Covington 37 28.2 99-243 .407 62-175 14-14 1.000 274 7.4
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Smith 22 17.1 47-119 .395 6-25 22-33 .667 122 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Elleby 21 8.9 26-57 .456 10-29 7-8 .875 69 3.3
Watford 14 7.3 14-30 .467 0-0 6-12 .500 34 2.4
Snell 28 12.4 21-59 .356 17-46 3-3 1.000 62 2.2
Blevins 3 4.7 2-4 .500 2-3 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Brown 15 4.9 10-27 .370 0-5 4-11 .364 24 1.6
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 40 240.6 1557-3483 .447 544-1518 693-886 .782 4351 108.8
OPPONENTS 40 240.6 1650-3462 .477 539-1435 661-873 .757 4500 112.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 27 72 99 4.1 107 4.5 51 0 26 46 17
Powell 14 84 98 2.9 73 2.1 77 0 34 52 15
Simons 19 74 93 2.7 103 2.9 71 0 14 51 5
Nurkic 90 289 379 10.2 98 2.6 121 1 42 82 19
Little 49 148 197 5.6 41 1.2 74 0 23 31 31
McLemore 7 23 30 1.3 15 .7 31 0 7 14 2
Covington 26 165 191 5.2 43 1.2 94 1 50 40 47
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Smith 12 40 52 2.4 73 3.3 25 0 27 34 9
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Elleby 13 30 43 2.0 9 .4 25 0 5 10 1
Watford 8 23 31 2.2 8 .6 8 0 2 6 6
Snell 7 33 40 1.4 16 .6 32 0 5 7 4
Blevins 0 1 1 .3 1 .3 0 0 0 2 0
Brown 7 13 20 1.3 5 .3 10 0 2 5 4
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 409 1346 1755 43.9 907 22.7 794 3 301 546 191
OPPONENTS 366 1365 1731 43.3 1028 25.7 794 3 294 528 167
