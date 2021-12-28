Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|27
|36.6
|207-514
|.403
|86-262
|145-162
|.895
|645
|23.9
|McCollum
|24
|35.3
|191-451
|.424
|77-196
|35-50
|.700
|494
|20.6
|Powell
|29
|32.1
|175-381
|.459
|62-154
|107-130
|.823
|519
|17.9
|Nurkic
|32
|25.6
|163-286
|.570
|5-25
|93-127
|.732
|424
|13.3
|Simons
|29
|24.0
|129-299
|.431
|59-157
|32-34
|.941
|349
|12.0
|Little
|28
|24.0
|89-186
|.478
|26-87
|45-61
|.738
|249
|8.9
|Williams
|1
|7.0
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|7
|7.0
|Covington
|32
|27.7
|81-205
|.395
|49-148
|3-3
|1.000
|214
|6.7
|McLemore
|17
|13.1
|38-85
|.447
|31-73
|6-7
|.857
|113
|6.6
|Nance
|33
|22.4
|88-168
|.524
|16-54
|25-41
|.610
|217
|6.6
|Smith
|16
|17.4
|34-80
|.425
|5-18
|19-27
|.704
|92
|5.8
|Zeller
|24
|13.3
|43-76
|.566
|0-4
|36-47
|.766
|122
|5.1
|McGriff
|1
|13.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Elleby
|15
|6.7
|12-29
|.414
|5-17
|2-2
|1.000
|31
|2.1
|Snell
|24
|12.4
|17-50
|.340
|13-39
|3-3
|1.000
|50
|2.1
|Blevins
|3
|4.7
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Brown
|12
|5.3
|10-24
|.417
|0-5
|4-9
|.444
|24
|2.0
|Cumberland
|1
|6.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Watford
|9
|4.9
|7-14
|.500
|0-0
|2-3
|.667
|16
|1.8
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1290-2860
|.451
|437-1244
|560-711
|.788
|3577
|108.4
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1358-2864
|.474
|443-1181
|526-693
|.759
|3685
|111.7
