Portland St. 42, Cal Poly 21

Cal Poly 6 0 8 7 - 21 Portland St. 14 0 7 21 - 42 First Quarter PRST_Walker 18 run (Smith kick), 10:08 PRST_McGee 2 run (Smith kick), 00:58 CP_Coleman 75 pass from Brasch (kick failed), 00:44 Third Quarter CP_Stewart Jr 2 run (Centers pass from Brasch), 12:19 PRST_Alexander 3 run (Smith kick), 04:38 Fourth Quarter PRST_Alexander 3 run (Smith kick), 12:54 PRST_Chase 12 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 12:40 CP_Garwood 3 pass from Brasch (Hoffman kick), 07:47 PRST_Walker 25 run (Smith kick), 06:08 CP PRST First downs 16 28 Rushes-yards 28-50 43-207 Passing 287 198 Comp-Att-Int 19-33-3 22-36-2 Return Yards 72 61 Punts-Avg. 2-39.0 2-31.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2 Penalty-Yards 8-82 9-76 Time of Possession 23:49 36:11 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Cal Poly, Sa. Stewart 4-27, Sh. Harper 6-21, Sp. Brasch 11-8, Ma. Biggins 2-0, Ad. Garwood 5-(minus 6). Portland St., Ma. Walker 14-116, Ja. McGee 17-63, Da. Alexander 8-17, Da. Chachere 1-7, Ah. McGee 1-4, Team 2-0. PASSING_Cal Poly, Sp. Brasch 19-33-3-287. Portland St., Da. Alexander 22-36-2-198. RECEIVING_Cal Poly, Ch. Coleman 3-140, Gi. Woods 5-51, Xa. Moore 2-34, Ze. Centers 2-21, Sa. Stewart 1-16, Ad. Garwood 2-14, Qu. Harrison 1-8, Sh. Harper 3-3. Portland St., Be. Kelly 8-101, Ma. Talalemotu 6-44, Da. Chase 5-28, Na. Bennett 2-20, Da. Giannosa 1-5.