Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason