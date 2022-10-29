Portland 125, Houston 111

Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason