Porter leads way as No. 15 Northwestern runs over Illinois ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 3:39 p.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.
Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way, leading the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1, No. 14 CFP) to an easy victory over the Illini (2-5, 2-5).
