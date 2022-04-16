Poole shines in playoff debut, Curry back as Warriors win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 11:27 p.m.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, is congratulated by guard Stephen Curry (30) after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, middle, grabs a rebound between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, middle, shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and forward Otto Porter Jr. during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, is congratulated by guard Jordan Poole (3) after making a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gestures to players during the first half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury, and the Golden State Warriors smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round series.
Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, and the perimeter combination of Curry, Poole and Thompson was too much for the Nuggets.
JANIE McCAULEY