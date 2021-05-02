Pollock 8 RBIs, Beaty 7 RBIs, each slam as Dodgers bop Brews STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock hits a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Beaty, right, is congratulated by Justin Turner, left, after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Beaty rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia is unable to catch a ball during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee.
11 of11
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 on Sunday.
Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 of 6 and scored three times. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut after never pitching above Double-A.