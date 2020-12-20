Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 10:25 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks through San Francisco 49ers tackle attempts on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, center, watches as the team warms up for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Elliott is recovering from a calf injury.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) leaps above Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Wilson, left, and Jourdan Lewis (26) to catch a Hail Mary pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys' Andy Dalton (14), Dalton Schultz, rear, celebrate a touchdown run by Tony Pollard (20) in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, center left, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center right, greet each other after their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) high steps into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (27) and Darian Thompson (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reaches up to catch an onside kick as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) looks on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lamb returned the kick for a touchdown.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys gave Ezekiel Elliott a reason to come back next week after the two-time rushing champion missed a game because of injury for the first time in his career.
Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Elliott sidelined by a calf issue he's been battling for weeks, and the Cowboys kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 41-33 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.