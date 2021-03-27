Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic's debut RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 11:51 p.m.
1 of9 Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky (31) passes the ball to teammate Nikola Vucevic (9) as San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots as he is defended by Chicago Bulls' Troy Brown, Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks to Bulls guard Coby White during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky, left, looks to pass as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky (31) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich became the fastest to reach 1,300 career wins, not that San Antonio’s veteran coach cared about the milestone. Popovich was prouder that the Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak during a difficult point of the season.
Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Bulls.