Pliskova advances in Toronto, could regain top ranking

Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, tosses the ball to serve to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, tosses the ball to serve to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Pliskova advances in Toronto, could regain top ranking 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup on Thursday, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5.

Pliskova, who can reclaim the top spot in the rankings this week, will next face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

The 19-year-old Andreescu improved to 5-0 against top-10 opponents this year. She had never faced Bertens before.

Serena Williams, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and No. 2 Naomi Osaka were playing later Thursday.

Also Thursday, American Sofia Kenin beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2. Kenin beat top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the previous round. In the quarterfinals, she will face sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports