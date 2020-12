ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant matched his career high with 20 points as Abilene Christian romped past Division III-member Hardin-Simmons 95-73 on Wednesday night.

Airion Simmons had 16 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (7-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Coryon Mason had 10 points.