Platt Tech football wins opener

Platt Tech coach Vin Camera led the Panthers to a 32-0 victory over MCW United on Saturday.

Platt Tech turned to a familiar face to help orchestrate a turnaround.

Back for his second stint as coach is Vin Camera. He previously spent six years with the program, including its inaugural season in 2007, before taking over at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Camera went 6-4 in his final season in 2012 and was 24-37-1 overall with the program he helped start from scratch.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the same in some ways it’s different,” Camera said of returning to Platt Tech. “When I left, I left it on a pretty high note.”

Now, the program is coming off a 1-9 season in which it lost five games by 30 points or more.

The Panthers opened their season this past Saturday with a 32-0 victory over MCW United (Wolcott Tech/Housatonic/Wamogo.

Camera likes the experience his team has, namely at quarterback. Senior Joe Calzone is back under center.

“We think we can be very competitive,” Camera said. “We’re not going to put the cart in front of the horse and call ourselves contenders…But we have high hopes that we can at least turn this thing around.”