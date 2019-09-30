Platt Tech football loses to Bullard-Havens

It was Deontray Eaddy’s turn to be brilliant when Bullard-Haven’s defeated Platt Tech, 59-12, in a Connecticut Technical Conference matchup at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Saturday night.

Coach Chris Pace’s Tigers are 3-0, having earlier dispatched Cheney Tech 39-6 and Thames River 34-0.

“I stress to the guys that we play for the letters across our chest,” Pace said. “I believe it is difficult to game plan us because one week it is Cyrus Cotto. Another it can be Marcus Johnson running the ball or any one of our receivers making the big catch.”

Cotto ran for two touchdowns (2 and 3 yards) and the Tigers then turned Johnson loose for a 5-yard score and a 20-6 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Platt Tech (1-1) opened the game with a 10-play drive but was forced to punt after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Joe Calzone to Jayden Page was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield call.

The Panthers got the ball back on the 6-yard line, as the Tigers botched the punt. Connor Connolly scored on a 1-yard run with 5:52 left in the first for a 6-0 Panther lead.

Cotto carried seven times for 65 yards on the ensuing drive before he tied the score on a 2-yard run. The Tigers’ Dylan Wilson then jumped a pass for an interception at midfield. Four plays later, on the first snap of the second quarter, Johnson tallied from 5 yards out. Brian Luna added the extra point.

The Tigers tacked on two more scores before the half for a 33-6 advantage, but Platt Tech challenged late in the frame.

Calzone connected with receiver Quintar Lilly and Christian Guiterez for 23 yards. He then ran a quarterback draw for 15 more to get close. Lilly had 6 catches for 72 yards. The Panthers looked to find the end zone but on fourth-and-goal from the 2, but the Tigers’ Jalen Diabate broke up a pass at the goal line.

“We didn’t finish,” Platt Tech coach Vin Camera’s said. “We put one up early and then forced two fumbles but didn’t recover them. We were down at the 2-yard line to end the half. My guys are getting close. They are coachable kids and we are getting closer to being a finished product.”